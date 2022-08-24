STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures gain, oil rebounds, durable goods on tap

Price of gasoline continues to fall

The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Wednesday to $3.883, according to AAA. Tuesday's price was $3.892.

The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March more than a week ago, when the price fell to $3.99.

Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14. Diesel has slipped below $5.00 a gallon to $4.977.