Stock Market News Today: Futures trade lower, Jobs report ahead, Bitcoin above $21,000

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Gasoline continues retreat

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Friday morning to $4.721, according to AAA. The price on Thursday was at $4.752. Gas has declined for 21 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.675 down from $5.698

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil set for second straight weekly loss

Oil rigs at sunset (iStock)

Oil prices traded lower as recession fears continued to weigh on sentiment. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $101 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $104 a barrel after a nearly 4% rebound on Thursday. 

Both contracts are set for their second straight weekly loss. U.S. crude saw a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, when WTI slid 8% and Brent tumbled 9%. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin above $21,000

Bitcoin traded above $21,000 on Friday morning. The cryptocurrency has gained in three of the past four days.

Bitcoin is still off more than 15% month-to-date and down more than 53% year-to-date. Ether is trading around $1,200 and Dogecoin is at 7 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

