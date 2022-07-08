Stock Market News Today: Futures trade lower, Jobs report ahead, Bitcoin above $21,000
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Friday morning to $4.721, according to AAA. The price on Thursday was at $4.752. Gas has declined for 21 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.675 down from $5.698
Oil prices traded lower as recession fears continued to weigh on sentiment. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $101 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $104 a barrel after a nearly 4% rebound on Thursday.
Both contracts are set for their second straight weekly loss. U.S. crude saw a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, when WTI slid 8% and Brent tumbled 9%.
Bitcoin traded above $21,000 on Friday morning. The cryptocurrency has gained in three of the past four days.
Bitcoin is still off more than 15% month-to-date and down more than 53% year-to-date. Ether is trading around $1,200 and Dogecoin is at 7 cents.
Live Coverage begins here