US to ship 144K more monkeypox vaccine doses

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will make an additional 144,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine available to states and jurisdictions.

In a release, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine will begin to ship from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) on Monday, July 11.

"We are using every tool we have to increase and accelerate Jynneos vaccine availability in jurisdictions that need them the most," Steve Adams, the director of the SNS, said in a statement.

"In less than ten days, we’ve made available 200,000 Jynneos vaccine doses in communities where transmission has been the highest and with high-risk populations, and significantly scaled testing availability and convenience. Together, these are critical components of our overall effort to combat this virus, and we will continue to coordinate closely with states and jurisdictional partners to make sure they have the vaccines, testing and treatments needed to respond to the current outbreak," he added.

EU SIGNS MONKEYPOX VACCINE DEAL WITH BAVARIAN NORDIC

This quantity is in addition to the 56,000 doses of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-licensed vaccine made available to states and jurisdictions at the end of June.

At the beginning of July, HHS ordered an additional 2.5 million doses.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are working around-the-clock with public health officials in states and large metro areas to provide them with vaccines and treatments to respond to the current monkeypox outbreak," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said then. "This order of additional JYNNEOS vaccine will help us push out more vaccine quickly, knowing that we have more doses on the way in the coming months – and is only possible because of our longstanding investment in smallpox and monkeypox preparedness."

Deliveries from the order will begin to arrive at the SNS later this year and will continue through early 2023.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

HHS said it anticipates making approximately 1.9 million vaccine doses available in 2022, with 2.2. million more coming in the first half of next year.