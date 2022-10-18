STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow climbs over 300 points as markets look to build off solid start to week

Elon Musk tells Dave Portnoy he has plan to address number of Twitter bots

Billionaire Elon Musk said Monday he has a plan to tackle the high number of spam robots or "bots" on Twitter, as he intends to purchase the social media company.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports , complained in a tweet to Musk Monday night that he was seeing too many bots on the platform.

Musk responded to Portnoy's post, saying, "I have a plan."

Bots are automated accounts that help drive traffic on Twitter. They appear like real accounts controlled by a person. They retweet posts, like posts and follow other accounts. Advertisers, marketing agencies and other companies are looking to reach real human accounts, not bots.

In May, Musk threatened to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, citing concern over the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. Musk has said he believes the bots make up upward of 20% of accounts on Twitter.