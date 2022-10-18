Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Earnings Report

Johnson & Johnson beats sales estimates on pharma strength

J&J is the first drugmaker and medical devices firm to report third-quarter earnings

close
FOX Business host Charles Payne provides insight on investing in the stock market during record-high inflation on 'Making Money.' video

Charles Payne to investors: Rallies could come from earnings

FOX Business host Charles Payne provides insight on investing in the stock market during record-high inflation on 'Making Money.'

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter sales, helped by strong demand for its cancer drug Darzalex and Crohn's disease drug Stelara.

The U.S. health care conglomerate tightened its full-year adjusted profit forecast range.

J&J is the first drugmaker and medical devices firm to report third-quarter earnings and the maintained forecast could be seen as a sign of demand resiliency.

Sales at pharmaceuticals, the company's largest unit, rose 2.6% to $13.21 billion. That beat estimates of $13.03 billion, according to six analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Sales at J&J's medical devices unit rose 2.1% to $6.78 billion on demand for contact lenses and wound-closure products. The division has been under pressure from extended lockdowns in China and a slow recovery in demand for some non-urgent surgery delayed due to COVID-19.

Total sales for the third quarter rose 1.9% to $23.79 billion, topping estimates of $23.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares rose 2% before the opening bell.