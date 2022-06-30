STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures drop, oil choppy, gas slides again

Bitcoin below $20,000

Bitcoin is trading below $20,000 after trading down for the three days heading into Thursday. The cryptocurrency is down more than 5% over this period.

Bitcoin is down more than 36% month-to-date and down more than 56% year-to-date.Bitcoin is also down more than 70% from its November high.

Ether is at $1,000. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.