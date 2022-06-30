STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures drop, oil choppy, gas slides again
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Thursday morning to $4.857, according to AAA. The price on Wednesday was at $4.868. Gas has declined for 13 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.772 down from $5.78.
Oil prices traded choppy Thursday as the market examined concerns about global supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $109 per barrel. Brent crude futures were at $115 per barrel.
Crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels last week, exceeding analysts' expectations.
Bitcoin is trading below $20,000 after trading down for the three days heading into Thursday. The cryptocurrency is down more than 5% over this period.
Bitcoin is down more than 36% month-to-date and down more than 56% year-to-date.Bitcoin is also down more than 70% from its November high.
Ether is at $1,000. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.
