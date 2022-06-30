Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures drop, oil choppy, gas slides again

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and Fox Business Team

3Posts
Gas price slide continues

Gas Prices (AAA)

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Thursday morning to $4.857, according to AAA. The price on Wednesday was at $4.868. Gas has declined for 13 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.772 down from $5.78.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil in choppy trade on supply concerns

Oil Rig (Reuters)

Oil prices traded choppy Thursday as the market examined concerns about global supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $109 per barrel. Brent crude futures were at $115 per barrel.

Crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels last week, exceeding analysts' expectations.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin below $20,000

Bitcoin is trading below $20,000 after trading down for the three days heading into Thursday. The cryptocurrency is down more than 5% over this period.

Bitcoin is down more than 36% month-to-date and down more than 56% year-to-date.Bitcoin is also down more than 70% from its November high.

Ether is at $1,000. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here