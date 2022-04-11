Stocks, oil fall, investors mull Elon Musk’s newest Twitter move

JetBlue, Alaska Airlines trim schedules as airlines attempt smoother summer

Airlines are adding staff and cutting flights in an effort to avoid upheaval as both customer demand and labor shortages persist.JetBlue Airways Corp. this weekend said it would reduce flights in May and throughout the summer due to staffing limitations, after canceling more than 300 flights over the weekend.

Alaska Air Group Inc. last week said it would trim spring flying to catch up on pilot training. Meanwhile, other carriers, including American Airlines Group Inc., say they are prepared for the summer surge after a months-long hiring spree.

Carriers say they are taking seriously the lessons of last summer, when operations were strained due to booming demand.

With staffing thin, many airlines were unable to recover quickly from what should have been routine disruptions such as poor weather. Travelers faced cancellations, delays and hours-long waits for customer service help by phone.