Stock futures continue whipsaw, Ruble stabilizes, oil prices climb: LIVE UPDATES
Cryptocurrency was surging early Tuesday morning with both Bitcoin and Ethereum reporting percentage hikes in double digits and Dogecoin up more than 7.25%.
At 4:30 a.m., Bitcoin was trading at around $43,390, up a whopping 13.23%, while Ethereum was worth slightly above $2,900 (up 10.53%) and Dogecoin at 13.25 cents, respectively, according to Coindesk.
U.S. stocks were whipsawing again early Tuesday morning as markets spent most of the night in negative territory or at close to the break-even point.
Tuesday will be a busy day for retail earnings with Target, Kohl’s, AutoZone and Chico’s FAS reporting ahead of the opening bell. After the close, Ross Stores, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters are expected to announce earnings.
In addition, watch for results from Dow member Salesforce.com in the afternoon.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell as much as 1.6% Monday and then recouped much of that to finish 0.2% lower at 4,373.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 33,892.60 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% to 13,751.40, recovering from a 1.1% slide.
Oil futures rose on Tuesday morning, following a volatile start to the week, as the market weighed a coordinated international release of crude inventories against Russian supply disruptions in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
May Brent crude futures, which began trading as prompt on Tuesday, gained about 1% at 0141 GMT to $98.90. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began last week.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures were up about 0.8% at $96.53. That contract touched a high of $99.10 a barrel the previous day, and had settled up more than 4%.
Websites for the Russian Foreign Ministry as well as the country’s largest stock exchange and a key state-owned bank were offline Monday, as loosely organized groups of volunteer hackers pledged to retaliate against the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.
An "IT army" created by the Ukrainian government urged more than 200,000 followers on its Telegram channel Monday to attempt to take down the website of the Moscow Exchange.
Thirty-one minutes later, the channel’s administrators shared a screenshot suggesting the exchange’s website had been knocked offline.
"Mission accomplished!" they wrote in English.
