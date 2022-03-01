Stock futures continue whipsaw, Ruble stabilizes, oil prices climb: LIVE UPDATES

Stocks continue to whipsaw between positive, negative territory

U.S. stocks were whipsawing again early Tuesday morning as markets spent most of the night in negative territory or at close to the break-even point.

Tuesday will be a busy day for retail earnings with Target, Kohl’s, AutoZone and Chico’s FAS reporting ahead of the opening bell. After the close, Ross Stores, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters are expected to announce earnings.

In addition, watch for results from Dow member Salesforce.com in the afternoon.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell as much as 1.6% Monday and then recouped much of that to finish 0.2% lower at 4,373.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 33,892.60 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% to 13,751.40, recovering from a 1.1% slide.