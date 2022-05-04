LIVE UPDATES: Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points as policymakers attempt to tame red hot inflation. WATCH Chairman Jerome Powell discuss the decision and the outlook for the U.S. economy.
ECONOMY
Fed raises interest rates by half point as it ratchets up inflation fight
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would raise interest rates by a half point for the first time in two decades as policymakers ramp up their fight to cool red-hot inflation, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pressure on Americans.
