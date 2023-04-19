LIVE STOCK MARKET UPDATES: Morgan Stanley, Ally Financial, Citizens, and other banks report earnings

Oilfield firm Baker Hughes beats profit estimate, shares rise

Baker Hughes Co on Wednesday said it beat first-quarter profit estimates as rising oil prices boosted demand for its equipment and services, sending the oilfield firm's shares higher.

Oil markets have been choppy, falling last month on concerns of a banking crisis and economic jitters before rebounding on a surprise production cut by OPEC+ members and strong demand in China.

"We remain optimistic on the outlook for energy services," despite the oil price volatility, Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said.

Spending on oil and gas is becoming "less sensitive to commodity price swings," he added, pointing to factors such as the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.