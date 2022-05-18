Gas prices up 4½ cents overnight, oil higher, stocks choppy; Steve Wynn sued by Justice Department

Average gas prices in the U.S. reached a new record high Wednesday, according to AAA's gas price calculator.

The national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline hit $4.567 early Wednesday morning. This topped Tuesday's record of $4.523, which in turn had beat Monday's record of $4.470.

The price comes as the European Union edges toward oil sanctions on Russia amid the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. It also comes amid record-high inflation, with the consumer price index reaching 8.3% in April, hovering near March's 40-year high.

The White House has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the record-high gas prices in the U.S., even coining the surge as the "#PutinPriceHike" and vowing that President Biden will do everything he can to shield Americans from "pain at the pump."