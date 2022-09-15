STOCK MARKET NEWS: National railroad strike looms, Disney could shakeup streaming

Disney could look to shakeup streaming by merging content under one app

The next company that may combine all its streaming assets under on app could be The Walt Disney Co., if Chief Executive Bob Chapek gets his way.

During Wednesday's Goldman Sachs investor conference, Chapek said that "there’s a little bit of consumer friction" for streaming customers who want to shift between Disney’s family-focused and franchise content in Disney+ and the general entertainment content of Hulu or sports content on the ESPN+ app, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Viewers must toggle between different apps on their smartphones, televisions and other devices to watch content on each service.

Placing all three services under one umbrella in a single app would reduce that.

However, to do that Disney must take full ownership of Hulu, which is now one-third owned by Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

Under a 2019 agreement, Disney had the right to force a sale of Comcast’s stake at fair-market value, starting in 2024, with a floor valuation of $27.5 billion.

Chapek suggested a more modest payout could be pursued, though Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts seemed to disagree.

Speaking at the same conference, Roberts signaled Hulu would not come cheap and would seek market value for its minority stake.

