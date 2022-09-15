STOCK MARKET NEWS: National railroad strike looms, Disney could shakeup streaming
The next company that may combine all its streaming assets under on app could be The Walt Disney Co., if Chief Executive Bob Chapek gets his way.
During Wednesday's Goldman Sachs investor conference, Chapek said that "there’s a little bit of consumer friction" for streaming customers who want to shift between Disney’s family-focused and franchise content in Disney+ and the general entertainment content of Hulu or sports content on the ESPN+ app, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Viewers must toggle between different apps on their smartphones, televisions and other devices to watch content on each service.
Placing all three services under one umbrella in a single app would reduce that.
However, to do that Disney must take full ownership of Hulu, which is now one-third owned by Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.
Under a 2019 agreement, Disney had the right to force a sale of Comcast’s stake at fair-market value, starting in 2024, with a floor valuation of $27.5 billion.
Chapek suggested a more modest payout could be pursued, though Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts seemed to disagree.
Speaking at the same conference, Roberts signaled Hulu would not come cheap and would seek market value for its minority stake.
Here's more on the story: Disney CEO may combine streaming assets, including Hulu in one app
The deadline to avert a freight railroad strike by Friday morning is fast approaching with three unions still talking. Negotiations have stretched on for at least 14 hours.
A Department of Labor spokesperson told Fox News that they "don't have any updates or sense of timing."
Of the 12 unions involved, one rejected a tentative deal, but agreed to delay a strike as talks with other unions continue.
Two have ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation's supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday. But the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until Sept. 29 to allow more time for negotiations and to allow other unions to vote.
For more on the story, click here: Talks continue to avert rail strike that could cripple supply chain
Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a private meeting with several House Republican leaders on Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding tech censorship, according to a source familiar with the meeting.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Tim McClintock, R-Calif. were among those who attended the Capitol Hill meeting on Wednesday.
According to a source, the group discussed Big Tech censorship and what Republicans see as a bias against conservatives.
Issues surrounding China and privacy were also discussed.
Click here for more on the story: Republican House leaders meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss Big Tech censorship, China
