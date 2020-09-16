Yuengling partners with Molson Coors to expand beer nationwide

America’s oldest operating brewer is going West.

Continue Reading Below

D.G. Yuengling & Son announced Tuesday a joint venture with Molson Coors to ramp up the production and distribution of its beers on the West Coast next year.

The family-owned brewery, headquartered in Pottsville, Pa., will expand production of its Traditional Lager and Black & Tan brews outside of its 22 East Coast states next year. The Yuengling family will work with Coors and Molson brewing families.

MOLSON COORS EXPANDING FROM BEER TO NON-ALCOHOLIC

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TAP MOLSON COORS BREWING CO. 34.79 +0.51 +1.49%

With coronavirus lockdowns forcing bars and restaurants to close for indoor service, more consumers relied on purchasing booze for at-home consumption. Between March 7 and June 6, at the height of the pandemic, in-store sales of domestic premium light beers like Miller Lite, Coors Light and Bud Light increased more than 10% compared to the same time last year, Nielsen data shows. And sales of hard seltzer quadrupled during the same time period.

CHEAP BOOZE, HARD SELTZER SPIKE DURING COVID-19

The Yuengling and Molson Coors joint partnership comes amid declining sales in the beer market overall. Beer sales dropped 2% in the U.S. last year, according to the Brewers Association, as the popularity of hard seltzer continues to spike.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.