The Business of Food

Yuengling partners with Molson Coors to expand beer nationwide

Yuengling's Traditional Lager and Black & Tan beers will be sold outside of its 22 East Coast states

FOX Business' Grady Trimble explains why hard seltzer and cheap beer are seeing a boost in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.video

Hard seltzer, beer sales surging amid coronavirus

FOX Business' Grady Trimble explains why hard seltzer and cheap beer are seeing a boost in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

America’s oldest operating brewer is going West.

D.G. Yuengling & Son announced Tuesday a joint venture with Molson Coors to ramp up the production and distribution of its beers on the West Coast next year.

Yuengling announced a joint venture with Molson Coors. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP). 

The family-owned brewery, headquartered in Pottsville, Pa., will expand production of its Traditional Lager and Black & Tan brews outside of its 22 East Coast states next year. The Yuengling family will work with Coors and Molson brewing families.

MOLSON COORS EXPANDING FROM BEER TO NON-ALCOHOLIC

TAPMOLSON COORS BREWING CO.34.79+0.51+1.49%

With coronavirus lockdowns forcing bars and restaurants to close for indoor service, more consumers relied on purchasing booze for at-home consumption. Between March 7 and June 6, at the height of the pandemic, in-store sales of domestic premium light beers like Miller Lite, Coors Light and Bud Light increased more than 10% compared to the same time last year, Nielsen data shows. And sales of hard seltzer quadrupled during the same time period.

CHEAP BOOZE, HARD SELTZER SPIKE DURING COVID-19

The Yuengling and Molson Coors joint partnership comes amid declining sales in the beer market overall. Beer sales dropped 2% in the U.S. last year, according to the Brewers Association, as the popularity of hard seltzer continues to spike.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.