YouTube offering 19 classic James Bond films for free in December

The first 19 James Bond movies are now free to stream on YouTube for at least the month of December.

The company announced earlier this month that it will offer a bevy of classic “Bond” films for free with advertisement breaks on YouTube. However, users who opt for the site’s Premium paid membership will be able to view without ads.

Every canon Bond movie from the first iteration of the franchise, “Dr. No” starring the late Sean Connery, to Pierce Brosnan’s penultimate outing as the character in the 1999 installment, “The World Is Not Enough,” are currently available to stream on YouTube and its supported apps on devices.

Although Brosnan’s “Die Another Day” as well as all of Daniel Craig’s films (“Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre”) are not included, offshoots of the franchise such as the 1954 version of “Casino Royale” and the documentary “Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007” are available for free this month as well.

In addition, Connery’s unofficial final outing as the character in the 1983 movie “Never Say Never Again” is available.

According to AdAge, YouTube began the practice of offering mainstream movies like “Rocky” and “Terminator” in 2018, with commercial breaks similar to those that one would experience if they were to view the film by way of their cable provider. As a result, fans can spend their holidays binge-watching the Bond franchise while they eagerly await the latest installment of the franchise, Craig’s final outing in “No Time To Die.”

Like many films that were set for release in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic marred the theatrical schedule and forced blockbusters like “No Time To Die,” which was supposed to come out in April 2020, to push their release dates back into 2021 for fear that profits from the film will be significantly diminished if theaters aren’t allowed to open at full capacity and audiences are wary to even attend the theater for fear of contracting the virus.

Last month, it was reported that streaming services like Netflix and Apple explored the idea of acquiring the 25th installment in the Bond franchise but the film’s reported $600 million price tag was deemed too high for any viable streamers.

“We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers,” an MGM spokesperson told FOX Business at the time.