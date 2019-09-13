Facebook is reportedly working on a smart-TV device and has asked Netflix and Disney for shows

Yet another player is hitting the smart-TV arena.

Continue Reading Below

Social-media giant Facebook is reportedly preparing to launch a streaming device that, much like Amazon’s Fire Stick, would plug into a TV and offeraccess to a library of online content.

The device would come as part of Facebook’s Portal family, which includes two smart tablets that allow users to video chat with one another.

The device, expected to be announced this fall, according to The Verge, would join an already crowded field of popular smart-TV competitors, like Amazon and Apple.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 187.19 -0.28 -0.15%

Unlike its competitors, Facebook’s device could feature a camera and microphones that would work with the platform’s video chat. Plus, the company may tap into augmented reality, including realistic face features effects and interactive stories.

Advertisement

But the main focus will be on streaming entertainment: The Information noted in July that Facebook approached Netflix and Disney about adding their content to its hardware. Those companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook’s device could come at a time where users are still weary of the company’s privacy practices. An Illinois lawsuit accused Facebook of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally collecting and storing millions of users' data.

And Facebook is still dealing with the fallout from the 2016 presidential campaign, in which experts argued Russian hackers used Facebook user data to interfere in the election.

Though, it seems that the company is aware of that: When it released its first Portal devices, it added a physical plastic clip that users could use to cover the camera.

Facebook shares were down 15 percent as of press time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS