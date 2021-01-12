Weis Markets recalls ice cream after metal pieces found in product

Heads up, ice cream lovers: Weis Markets has issued a recall over concerns some of its products may contain pieces of metal, possibly posing a choking hazard.

In a recall announcement recently posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the company said it is calling back more than 10,800 of its 48-oz. containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream over concerns the product contains “extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts.”

“There has been one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream,” the recall notice reads. “There is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard.”

The flavor was sold in nearly 100 Weis Markets stores across various states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia, the company said.

“The Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream is packaged in a round 48- ounce container with a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell-by date of 10/28/21,” the company said, noting the sell-by date can be located on the bottom of the container.

Customers who have purchased the affected product can return it for a full refund, per the release.

The company is also recalling just over 500, 3-gallon bulk containers of its Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream.

The 3-gallon containers of its vanilla flavor, which was not for retail sale, was sold to “one retail establishment in New York and has been removed from sale,” the company said.

Anyone with additional questions regarding the recall can contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347.