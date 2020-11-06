Yeti recalls more than 200,000 travel mugs over burn hazards

More than 200,000 Yeti travel mugs are facing a recall over burn hazard concerns, according to a recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Some 241,500 of Yeti’s Rambler 20 oz. Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lids are subject to the recall after it was discovered that the “magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards,” according to the notice.

The recall only affects mugs with the date code 34204010, which is located on the bottom of the travel mug base. Various colors, including black, seafoam, navy, ice pink, Northwoods green, graphite and copper, have been impacted by the recall.

The recall was prompted after the company received two reports of the magnetic slider being ejected “after being sealed with hot liquid. No injuries have been reported,” said the CPSC announcement.

Consumers affected by this recall should stop using the travel mug and can call Yeti toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday or email productrecall@yeti.com. Additionally, consumers can also visit www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

