Target recalls toddler boots over possible choking hazard

Target has issued a recall for more than 122,000 toddler boots over a potential choking hazard. The boots, marketed as Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddler boots, come in six different variants and are sold in sizes 5-12.

According to the recall notice, posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the toggle on the boots can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children. The toggle is meant to be tightened to keep snow out.

CPSC said it received five reports of elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggle breaking, although no injuries were reported.

“The ‘Himani’ boots were sold in navy and pink, and the ‘Jaren’ boots were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots, and navy with rainbows,” according to the recall notice.

The boots were available for purchase both online and at Target stores nationwide from September 2019 through February 2020 for about $30. Consumers are urged to take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Those who purchased the recalled product online are instructed to contact Target to receive a prepaid return label.