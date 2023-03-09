Yeti coolers, gear cases sold by Dicks, Amazon recalled over magnet ingestion risk

Nearly 2 million Yeti soft coolers and gear cases are being recalled because of a magnetic ingestion hazard, according to safety regulators.

According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the magnet-lined closures on the coolers and gear cases "can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested."

The recalled products include the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and SideKick Dry Gear Case, all of which have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip, according to the CPSC.

CHAIRS SOLD AT TJMAXX, HOMEGOODS, AND MARSHALLS RECALLED AFTER REPORTED INJURIES

Officials stressed that if two or more high-powered magnets are ingested, they can attract to each other or another metal object and therefore, "become lodged in the digestive system."

The CPSC said this can lead to perforations, twisting, or blockage of the intestines as well as infection, blood poisoning, and death.

There have already been 1,399 reports that the magnet-lined closures have either degraded or failed. In some of the reported cases, there were missing or detached magnets.

2M COSORI AIR FRYERS RECALLED OVER FIRE, BURN HAZARDS

To date, there haven't been any magnet ingestion or injuries reported. Still, the agency says "consumers should immediately stop" using the cooler and gear cases.

The recalled products were sold at major retailers nationwide including Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and YETI from March 2018 through last month.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They were also sold online at yeti.com and amazon.com during the same time.

Consumers are urged to go to Yeti.com for instructions on returning the product free of charge for either a replacement or refund in the form of a gift card.