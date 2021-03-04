Wynonna Judd opens up about starting a CBD line during coronavirus quarantine: 'I'm a seeker'

Wynonna Judd opened up about getting back to music amid the coronavirus quarantine as well as her new CBD line.

The country singer appeared on “Mornings with Maria” Thursday to promote her new line of CBD products that she hopes will help people who have been stuck at home all year. The singer noted that, like most people, she’s been in lockdown for almost one full calendar year and decided to start a line of CBD products in an effort pass on what's worked to help her get by.

“I’ve been home for a year as of March 14 creating new music,” she told host Maria Bartiromo. “There’s a time for healing... It’s time to heal, it’s time to build, it’s a time to sing. I’m ready. We’ve been through hell and I’m looking for a place to rest and a place to heal. I’m a stay at home mom, I’m recording, I’m farming, I’m here on the far today and I just want to share it with the fans because it’s working for me and I’ve been on the road for 38 years and it’s time to rebuild.”

The star highlighted the value of self-care and how she hopes her products will allow people to start on a path of looking inward as things begin to reopen.

“I’m looking for an alternative sister,” she told the host. “I’m looking for something to just heal. I’m a seeker, I wake up every day going ‘what today?’ I can’t heal the world, I have to heal myself, it starts with me. I’m a mom, I’m a wife, my sister lives over here, my mom over there, we’re a family. We’re trying to figure out where we are and just be part of the solution. So this CBD for me, it came to me.”

Judd also spoke about the healing power of music and her plans to get back to normal once it’s safe to do so and the coronavirus pandemic is behind her and the world.

“It has to be the only thing I have found so far besides laughter,” she said when asked about the healing power of song. “Music is the healer. We don’t discriminate, I have people in my audience from 18 to 80 and that is no joke. Music is the breath of God. To me, music is everything because it’s prayer, it’s singing, it’s action, it propels me into the future. I get out of my crap by moving forward and showing up and singing for the people.”

The star concluded her interview with another message about self-care and asking for help when you need it.

“There’s a lot going on with everybody and I need a place to rest,” she concluded. “I’m a doer, shaker, mover, I’ll be honest. But here we are, and we’re going to get through the storm and be OK.”