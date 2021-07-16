World cruise with prices at $73,499 and up sells out in 3 hours

Regent Seven Seas Cruises says it only took less than three hours on Thursday to fully book its luxury world cruise set to sail in 2024, despite ticket prices starting at $73,499.

The cruise line, owned by parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., said this is the third year in a row that its world cruise opening day booking record was broken.

Tickets for the five-month excursion set for three years from now went on sale at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, and were sold out by 11 a.m., with prices ranging all the way up to $199,999 per guest. The luxury cruise will stop at 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, exploring Central America, the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and elsewhere.

"With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever," Regent president and CEO Jason Montague said in a statement. "Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites."

Regent isn't the first cruise company to report a boom in demand as folks around the world emerge from lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald told FOX Business last month that customer demand for cruises exceeds the company's current supply.

"Honestly, people are chomping at the bit to cruise again," Donald told "The Claman Countdown." "We do not have an issue with being able to fill the ships."

"People are ready to sail and they know the long history of the cruise industry" Donald continued, adding, "In fact, we have far more demand than we have ships available to supply right now."

Montague reinforced the motivation behind the demand in his statement, too, adding, "For our guests, the 2024 World Cruise represents so much more than just a cruise vacation - it’s a return to a normality."