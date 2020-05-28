Expand / Collapse search
After coronavirus, employees want workplaces to physically change: Survey

Prudential survey found 66% of workers want physical changes at their workplaces

By FOXBusiness
Workplaces could be dramatically changed if American employers listen to their workers, according to one report.

On Tuesday, Prudential released the results of its “Pulse of the American Worker Survey,” which focused on the impact that the coronavirus is having on employees and their workplaces.

In fact, 66 percent of respondents said their workplaces should be physically changed “to create more personal space,” the survey found.

The survey also found that 49 percent said they think open offices aren’t “conducive to their health and wellness” and 50 percent said they want their in-person meetings to be limited, according to the results of the survey.

About 60 percent of employees even said they plan to limit contact with people at their workplaces once they go back into the office.

Overall, 63 percent of respondents don’t think American work will ever “go back to ‘normal’” and 68 percent said they believe working from home will become normal.

Aside from how employees believe their workplaces should and will change, the Prudential survey also found how workers would grade their employers’ responses to the coronavirus.

According to the survey, 36 percent would grade their employers’ responses with an A and another 36 percent graded their employers with a B. Only 4 percent graded their employers with an F.

The Prudential survey was conducted in April and May by Morning Consult, according to the report.

