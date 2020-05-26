The best place to work in the United States in 2020 offers unlimited paid time off, empowering leadership and supportive colleagues, according to Glassdoor.

And although your company may fit the bill for this description, the company sitting atop Glassdoor's list of the Best Places to Work in 2020 was HubSpot.

The Massachusetts-based software company claimed the top spot. It beat out multinational businesses, by investing in employee engagement, expanding globally by adding offices in eight countries all while growing a remote workforce.

The accomplishment was no small feat, according to Glassdoor, which noted that 2020 has been its most competitive year amongst companies to date.

“This year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer.

The job and recruiting site noted that employers, now more than ever before, are prioritizing culture in their workplaces. In addition to HubSpot, Glassdoor recognized the accomplishments of 100 companies in its 2020 Best Places to Work list for U.S. Large Employers, which requires the company to have more than 1,000 employees. Aside from that, the website also compiled a separate list for the best small and medium-sized companies.

Here are the top ten companies that claimed a spot on the Best Places to Work in 2020 list:

1. HubSpot

2. Bain & Company

3. DocuSign

4. In-N-Out Burger

5. Sammons Financial Group

6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

7. Intuitive Surgical

8. Ultimate Software

9. VIPKid

10. Southwest Airlines

