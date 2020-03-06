Woody Allen memoir has been dropped by publisher, Hachette

Publishing company, Hachette Book Group, has dropped Woody Allen's much-anticipated memoir, A Propos of Nothing.

The book was set to go on sale next month. All rights will be returned to the author. It was reported that the staff of HBG staged a meeting walkout Thursday protesting the release of the book. This comes days after, Catch & Kill author Ronan Farrow cut ties with the publisher over the upcoming release of the book.

The star Manhattan director, Allen, has been looked down upon for decades after allegations surfaced from the filmmaker’s daughter, Dylan, that he molested her when she was a child.

HBG released the following statement:

"The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard. Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG."

Hachette Book Group has not returned all calls for further comment.

