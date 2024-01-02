Women dead, another hospitalized after Legionnaires' diagnosis following stay at NH resort

One person is dead, and another has been hospitalized after they were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease following a stay at a New Hampshire resort and spa, according to Fox 23.

New Hampshire health officials announced Friday that they were investigating two cases of the disease linked to the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield. The establishment is an upscale, 19th-century mountainside resort that sits on 1,700 acres.

The two victims are both older adults from out of state and were not staying at the resort together, according to local reports. The deceased victim, 71-year-old Barbara Kruschwitz from Massachusetts, died of Legionnaires' on Oct. 10, her husband told WCVB. He said his wife swam in the pool at the resort and also used the resort's hot tub.

The hospitalized victim is from Rhode Island and has not been identified. It is unclear what that victim's current condition is.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches usually begin two to 14 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer, the CDC website states. Other symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, and confusion.

Human infection is typically acquired through inhalation of contaminated water aerosols, according to the New Hampshire Department of Human Health and Services (NH DHHS).

"Most Legionella infections are sporadic; however, outbreaks can occur and are often associated with exposure to contaminated communal water supplies in large facilities such as hospitals, hotels, or apartment buildings."

The CDC says that Legionella bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams. The bacteria can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made building water systems, such as showerheads and sink faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs and large complex plumbing systems.

The NH DHHS did not confirm if the resort was the source of the disease in the two victims.

The hotel, in a statement posted to Facebook, said: "Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door.

"The state confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection, and we are working closely with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in the fall of 2023."

"We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source."