Woman who threw food at Chipotle employee can work off jail time at fast-food restaurant, judge says

An Ohio woman convicted of assault for throwing her Chipotle order at an employee was given a unique opportunity to reduce her sentence.

Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan sentenced 39-year-old Rosemary Hayne Tuesday after she was found guilty of one count of assault. At her sentencing hearing, the judge told Hayne she could have the chance to work off her sentence by working at a fast-food restaurant.

"You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?" Judge Gilligan said during sentencing, according to WJW. "This is not ‘Real Housewives’ of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable."

Hayne reportedly apologized to the court and the Chipotle worker, Emily Russell, and said there was no excuse for her behavior. But she added that she was not happy with the way her food was prepared.

RED LOBSTER'S ULTIMATE ENDLESS SHRIMP DEAL CONTRIBUTED TO THIRD-QUARTER OPERATING LOSS

"If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting looking," Hayne said, per WJW.

Three months ago, a video showing Hayne's confrontation with Russell was posted to Reddit and went viral. Someone with a cellphone recorded as Hayne took her Chipotle order to the counter and slammed it down in front of Russell. Moments later, Hayne is seen throwing her entire bowl into the worker's face.

CHOPT RESTAURANT SUED AFTER WOMAN ALLEGEDLY CHEWED ‘HUMAN FINGER’ MIXED WITH SALAD

"I bet you won't be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail," Judge Gilligan said.

Hayne was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 90 days suspended. WJW reported that the judge told Hayne he would give her 60 days jail credit if she agreed to work at least 20 hours per week at a fast food restaurant for two months. Hayne said she intended to get a job at a restaurant.

FLORIDA CHICK-FIL-A LOCATION LAUNCHES OPTION ON APP TO HAVE FOOD DELIVERED BY DRONE

The victim, Russell, reportedly told the judge she left her job at Chipotle because of the incident, which traumatized her. She told WJW she thought the sentence was fair.

"She didn't get a slap on the wrist," Russell told the outlet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gilligan said he was appalled at the defendant's actions and intended for his sentence to teach her a lesson and deter similar crimes.

"So I thought, why should the city taxpayers pay for her and feed her for 90 days in the jail if I can teach her a sense of empathy?" the judge said. "I also hope this deters others from this type of behavior."