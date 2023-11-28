Chopt restaurant sued after woman allegedly chewed 'human finger' mixed with salad

A Connecticut woman sued the restaurant chain Chopt after she allegedly chewed a human finger while trying to eat her salad.

Allison Cozzi, who lives in Connecticut, filed the lawsuit against Chopt after she alleges that a human finger was in her salad while eating at the Mount Kisco, New York location on April 7, 2023.

"She was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad," the lawsuit states.

A manager at the Chopt location had accidentally cut off her left pointer finger while using a knife to cut arugula, the lawsuit alleged.

While the manager went to a local hospital, the suit alleged that the arugula was put in salads given to customers, which included Cozzi.

Cozzi allegedly suffered several injuries, including cognitive impairment, dizziness, nausea, panic attacks, shock, migraine, and neck and shoulder discomfort after the incident.

According to Westchester County health department records, the Chopt location has been fined $900.

FOX Business reached out to Chopt for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.