Woman sues Eataly Boston over ankle injury she says was caused by slipping on prosciutto

A New Hampshire woman and her husband have taken legal action against Eataly Boston LLC for an ankle injury that she says she suffered from slipping on a piece of meat in the Italian market.

In the Friday lawsuit, Alice and Ronald Cohen allege a count of negligence and a count of loss of consortium in connection to the wife suffering a fracture that they say resulted from her slipping on prosciutto on Eataly Boston’s floor. The prosciutto-related fall occurred roughly 10 months ago as they visited the market, according to the complaint.

She slipped and fell near where customers could try samples of food, the lawsuit said. Her injury was described as a "left ankle sprain and distal fibular avulsion fracture."

The lawsuit accuses Eataly Boston of "breach[ing] [its] duties by failing to ensure that the floor was safe for Plaintiff and other patrons, by failing to ensure that the floor was free from unnecessary dangerous conditions, by failing to adequately prevent and/or remove hazards from the premises and by failing to warn Plaintiff of the dangerous conditions."

FOX Business reached out to Eataly and the couple’s lawyer for comment. The Massachusetts capital city has had the 45,000-square-foot Eataly location since the fall of 2016.

In the lawsuit, the Cohens request damages "sufficient to compensate them fully and fairly for all the injuries and damages, including physical and emotional pain and suffering, and loss of consortium." They also want "interest costs and such further relief as the Court may deem proper," according to the complaint.

They have seen more than $7,500 in costs for treatment of the wife’s ankle injury, a filing said. The complaint argues that damages could top $50,000.

The Eataly brand dates to the 2000s, when founder Oscar Farinetti created the first one in Italy.

