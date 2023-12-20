Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Woman pretended to be Waffle House employee, worked for hours before stealing cash: cops

Suspect seen in surveillance video wearing Waffle House hat

Police in Georgia are searching for a woman they say pretended to be a Waffle House employee before taking off with cash belonging to the restaurant.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in Clayton County, Riverdale Police Department said in a social media post. 

The woman allegedly worked at the 24-hour restaurant for two hours prior to being seen on surveillance video "accessing the register tablet, opening the register, and stealing cash."

The amount of money taken was not disclosed. 

A surveillance photo of the woman shared by police shows her wearing the chain's hat over a bonnet. 

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Riverdale detectives at 770-996-3382.

It is unclear how the suspect could have worked for so long without actual employees stepping in. A Waffle House spokesperson said the company is cooperating with law enforcement's investigation. A manager on duty at the restaurant involved Wednesday morning told Fox Business she was not there when the alleged incident happened and did not have any information.