Winter storm impacts: Thousands without power in southern states

Thousands of people were without power on the Gulf Coast Thursday as a massive winter storm continued to impact the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S.

More than 52,570 customers were without power in Texas, where heavy rain resulted in flooding and icy roads created dangerous and slick travel conditions.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US also showed 15,257 without power in nearby Arkansas.

Additionally, more than 6,000 were reported without power in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Fox Weather reported Thursday that significant-to-crippling icing is expected from Central Texas to the Ohio Valley.

It said that freezing rain had begun to fall across much of the Mid-South, with ice covering signage, trees, grass and roadways.

In Tennessee, freezing fog was reportedly also present near the Interstate 40 bridge and Bass Pro Shops.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – where there had already been some cancellations on Wednesday – tweeted that winter weather was impacting flights and that crews were working to de-ice planes and keep the airfield safe.

"Our teams also treated roadways, bridges, and overpasses," the airport wrote, asking passengers to check to see if their flight has been impacted.

Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed nationwide due to the storm, which has disrupted travel on roads in many states.

Officials in central Missouri shut down part of Interstate 70 Wednesday after a crash made the roadway impassable.

Fox Weather said that as many as 20 inches of snow have fallen in Colorado and New Mexico, 14 inches in parts of Illinois and Indiana and that a quarter-inch of ice has impacted Missouri.

A large area of snow and ice extended northeastward into the Midwest and interior Northeast.

Flint, Michigan, received a record 9-inch snowfall on Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday morning, Fox Weather reported that more than 11,000 customers were also without power in Oklahoma.

As it crawls eastward, the storm is expected to potentially impact more than 100 million Americans across a greater than 2,000-mile swath: from Texas and the southern Plains to the Midwest and Northeast through Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.