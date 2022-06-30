Winning ticket for $366.7M Powerball jackpot sold in Vermont

A winning ticket for Wednesday night’s $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont, the lottery game announced.

The winning numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58 and 63. The red Powerball was 14 and the Power Play was 3X.

The winner can opt for the $208.4 million lump sum cash option.

It marked the first time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Vermont. It was not immediately clear where in Vermont the winning ticket was sold.

There was also a ticket sold in Illinois for the game’s Match 5 $1 million prize. No winning tickets were sold for the Match 5 + Power Play $2 million prize.

The next drawing is on Saturday night, with a jackpot of $20 million.