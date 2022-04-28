Largest single-ticket Powerball jackpot in Arizona history bought at convenience store

A massive fortune is waiting to be claimed in the Grand Canyon State.

According to the Powerball, a single winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in the town of Gilbert, Arizona. The Powerball announced that a late surge in purchases had driven the jackpot to a record high, as well.

"A single ticket sold in Arizona won a Powerball jackpot worth $473.1 million after matching all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing," the Arizona Powerball wrote Thursday. "Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier estimates to $473.1 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $283.3 million."

IOWA MAN WINS $1 MILLION IN LOTTERY AFTER CASHIER MADE 'MISTAKE'

If the Powerball winner chooses the cash option, they will receive a significantly smaller lump sum of $283.3 million. Winners choosing the full jackpot are paid out in installments over 29 years.

This is the first Powerball win of 2022. The massive lottery distributes and pays out tickets across the country alongside other lottery outfits like Mega Millions.

An Iowa man says a cashier's "mistake" led to him winning $1 million in the Iowa Mega Millions lottery.

Josh Buster, 40, said when he asked a West Burlington convenience store clerk for five easy-pick plays for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, he initially received only one play from the lottery terminal.

The clerk then asked Buster if the four other plays could be issued on a separate ticket.

"I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake," Buster said.