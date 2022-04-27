Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers

The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night is worth $473.1 million after 29 drawings without a winner.

The numbers drawn were: 62, 68, 61, 11, 36. The Powerball number was 4 with a multiplier of 2.

The cash value is more than $271.9 million.

The last Powerball jackpot was hit on Feb. 14 by an individual in Connecticut, with a single ticket winning the $185.3 million jackpot.

During the January 5 drawing, two tickets sold in both California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

Powerball reached a record high jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016, which was split by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.