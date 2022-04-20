Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 is about to expire

The clock is ticking on a winning Powerball ticket that hasn't been turned in yet.

If it's not redeemed next week, it will expire.

The ticket from the April 24, 2021, drawing is worth $150,000.

The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 with a Powerball number of 22.

Nobody has claimed the Powerball jackpot that was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Powerball tickets are eligible to be redeemed one year from the drawing date, according to lottery officials. The $150,000 prize expires at 4:45 p.m. on April 25.

The winner will need to claim the prize at the lottery's headquarters in Lansing, Michigan.

If you have the ticket, contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold at retailers around Michigan.

Drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.