Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 is about to expire

The $150,000 prize expires at 4:45 p.m. on April 25

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The clock is ticking on a winning Powerball ticket that hasn't been turned in yet.

If it's not redeemed next week, it will expire.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The ticket from the April 24, 2021, drawing is worth $150,000.

The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 with a Powerball number of 22.

Nobody has claimed the Powerball jackpot that was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

A Powerball lottery ticket/iStock

Powerball tickets are eligible to be redeemed one year from the drawing date, according to lottery officials. The $150,000 prize expires at 4:45 p.m. on April 25.

The winner will need to claim the prize at the lottery's headquarters in Lansing, Michigan. 

Tickets for the Florida Lottery Powerball are purchased at the Lawrence Shell gas station in Boynton Beach, Florida May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper (REUTERS/Joe Skipper / Reuters)

If you have the ticket, contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold at retailers around Michigan. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. 