Winning numbers drawn for Powerball's $672M jackpot

Powerball players have another opportunity to be the lucky winner of the game's massive jackpot Wednesday night after the grand prize has gone unclaimed in 26 consecutive drawings.

The grand prize, which is the 10th largest in the game's history, now sits at an estimated $672 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $320.5 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 16, 27, 59, 62 and 63 with a red Powerball number of 23. The Power Play option was 3X.

There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

The biggest Powerball jackpot of 2023 – and the third-largest in the game's history – was won in July by a lucky player in California, who snagged the $1.08 billion prize, the lottery said.

Behind that was a $754.6 million grand prize won by a player in Washington in February, which is marked as the game's sixth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.