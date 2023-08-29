Expand / Collapse search
Wingstop introduces 'indulgent' new Cajun Meal Deal for a limited time

The loaded fries feature ranch dressing, melted cheese and Cajun seasoning

Wingstop announced Tuesday a new Cajun Meal Deal, offering fans a meal packed with fried chicken and French fries starting at $8.99.

The Texas-based fast casual chain describes the Cajun Meal Deal as "easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor." It features the customer's choice of chicken with seasoned French fries and a drink.

The loaded fries are "drizzled with Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning," according to the chain.

Customers can choose between a chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or chicken tenders as their entrée. 

Cajun Meal Deal with Coke

The Texas-based fast casual chain describes the Cajun Meal Deal as "easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor."  (Wingstop Restaurants Inc. via PRNewswire / Fox News)

The deal starts as low as $8.99 at participating locations, and is only available for a limited time. Customers can order through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

"Wingstop's Cajun Meal Deal combines everything you crave," Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Anne Fischer said in a press release. "Our latest menu innovation delivers that cooked-to-order, indulgent Wingstop occasion that fans hunger for, all at a great value."

Cajun Meal Deal with chicken and French fries

The loaded fries feature ranch dressing, melted cheese and Cajun seasoning. (Wingstop Restaurants, Inc., via PRNewswire)

Wingstop was founded in 1994 and has over 2,000 locations worldwide. In 2022, the company's system-wide sales jumped 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion.

Wingstop

A Wingstop restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly, File / Reuters Photos)