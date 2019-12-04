Expand / Collapse search
Willie Nelson has given up smoking but he's still using pot

Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Willie Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn't stopped using marijuana.

While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.

Nelson, a longtime marijuana advocate, said he “started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.”

Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nelson, who owns a company that sells marijuana products, says: “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”

His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday that Nelson hasn't given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it.

“That said," she said, “Willie does what he wants, when he wants, when it comes to smoking."

One thing Nelson won't be giving up is touring.

“I love the bus," he said. “This is my home."

