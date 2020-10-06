Williams-Sonoma closing US stores on Thanksgiving Day

Williams-Sonoma has joined a slate of retailers that plan to close all of their U.S. shops on Thanksgiving Day.

Although all of the company's U.S. locations will be closed on Nov. 26, its various online marketplaces across its slate of brands will still be available, the San Fransisco-based company announced Tuesday. This includes Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, PB Teen, West Elm, Mark and Graham and Rejuvenation.

The move comes on the heels of similar announcements from Best Buy, Target and Walmart, which will also observe the holiday.

The company expressed gratitude toward its employees and says it will continue to "take care of our people" as it navigates the unprecedented time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WSM WILLIAMS-SONOMA 97.14 -1.87 -1.89% BBY BEST BUY 112.42 -3.63 -3.13% WMT WALMART INC. 140.64 -1.16 -0.82% TGT TARGET CORP. 158.35 -3.08 -1.91%

"We are so thankful for their resilience and hard work this year and are proud to be able to support them during this pandemic, including providing pay and benefits while our stores were closed," Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber said.

