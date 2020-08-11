Whole Foods launches free online cooking classes

If “adulating” at home during the coronavirus pandemic had proven to be a challenge, Whole Foods Market may be able to help.

The Amazon-owned grocery chain released a series of cooking and other home economics courses for free online Tuesday. It’s also giving coupons for free products related to the lessons for the first 2,500 people who enroll.

Whole Foods enlisted a team of experts and social media influences to teach the Home Ec 365 classes. They include:

Joy “Joy The Baker” Wilson, who will teach about replacing ingredients when baking, such as trying a new variety of flour or what to do if you run out of eggs.

Jessica Tull, who vlogs about organization and motherhood, will show how to deep clean appliances like a refrigerator and dishwasher in order to improve their performance.

Chef Sophia Roe will transform food leftovers and show how to use scraps and extra ingredients to cook delicious recipes.

“The grocery store guy” Bobby Parish will share handy tips on how to save on ingredients at the grocery store and how to organize the fridge and pantry at home to give your home cooking a boost.

Molly Siegler, senior program manager for culinary development at Whole Foods, said the classes can “help build some serious skills in adulating.”

“Home Ec 365 combines necessary life skills and approachable advice with products that meet the strict quality standards Whole Foods Market has been committed to for 40 years,” Siegler said in a written statement.

Anyone interested in enrolling in the classes can sign up at WholeFoodsMarket.com/Teachable.

