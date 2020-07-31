Who is Robert Durst?

Robert Durst is an heir to the Durst New York City real estate empire who is said to have been worth at least $100 million at some point in his life.

The 77-year-old was born on April 12, 1943, to Seymour and Bernice Durst and has three siblings. Forbes describes the Durst family as “New York real estate royalty,” coming into money around approximately 1915 and being worth an estimated $5.2 billion as of 2015.

Robert Durst’s name became more prominent, in part, after HBO’s release of a six-part docuseries, “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

The show features a damning conclusion that ended with him walking off camera with a live microphone and muttering to himself: “There it is. You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Durst has long been accused of being connected with the death of his wife, Kathie Durst, who was last seen in 1982 and has since been declared deceased despite the fact that her body was not found.

He has long said that on Jan. 31, 1982, the last day anyone saw Kathie Durst, he had spent the day with her at their suburban home in South Salem, New York, then put her on a train to Manhattan, where they had a penthouse and where she had a shift at a clinic in her work as a medical student.

It’s not the first time Durst has been linked to a death.

In his first murder trial in 2003 in Texas, Durst testified that he had dismembered and disposed of his neighbor Morris Black, but his death had been an accident in a struggle over a gun. He was ultimately acquitted.

He is soon due to stand trial for the murder of his friend Susan Berman in 2000.

At the time, she reportedly was planning to speak with investigators about his wife’s suspected slaying. She had served as an unofficial spokeswoman for Durst, her close friend from college days.

In the moments leading up to the memorable conclusion of the HBO series, filmmakers had confronted Durst with a letter anonymously sent to police in 2000 tipping them to the location of Berman’s “cadaver.” The letter matched the handwriting on a letter he had sent her years before. Both envelopes misspelled her Beverly Hills address as “Beverley.”

Durst’s murder trial in the death of Berman was put on hold amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and might reportedly not resume until April 2021.

