Who is Randi Zuckerberg?

Randi Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media who has garnered an impressive career as an entrepreneur, investor best-selling author and tech media personality.

Despite her many personal accomplishments, she is also widely known as the sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, like her brother, attended Harvard University. She graduated from the world-renowned institution in 2003 with a bachelor's of arts in psychology, according to her LinkedIn.

After graduating, Zuckerberg briefly worked as an assistant account executive at the advertising firm Ogilvy & Mather and as an account executive for corporate development at Forbes before joining her brother’s startup, which later became a major tech giant now valued around $527 billion.

Roughly two years after she graduated, she started at Facebook where she is credited with creating Facebook Live, a feature in which a camera can broadcast real-time videos onto Facebook. The feature is now available to billions of people around the world, LinkedIn says. She also served as the company's spokesperson.

She later founded her own media firm after noticing that the tech field lacked a female presence, according to her LinkedIn bio.

In 2011, Zuckerberg Media, a marketing firm that creates and distributes media content for its clients, became a reality. Zuckerberg's mission was to create more diversity within future tech companies by introducing children, specifically girls and underserved communities, to the tech and science field, her LinkedIn bio explains.

Since being founded, the company has produced content for companies such as Cirque du Soleil, BeachMint, the UN Foundation and Conde Nast.

“Through media, training, and venture support, we are building a pipeline of promising students, entrepreneurs and business innovators poised to change the world.” - Zuckerberg Media

The New York-based entrepreneur went on to create and produce the animated television series "DOT," a children's series based on one of her children's books that is centered on a tech-savvy girl. The show is featured on networks around the world.

"The inspiration came from two places," Zuckerberg told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2016 interview. "First, there really is a lack of women in tech, and we need to expose young girls to role models that are tech-savvy. Second, we need a clear message out in society that it is important to find a balance — knowing when to plug in and when to unplug."

Her entrepreneurial skills don't stop there. According to her LinkedIn, she is also the founder of Sue’s Tech Kitchen, which is an immersive STEM education experience.

"Sue's Tech Kitchen celebrates all corners of the modern imagination and offers STEM-inspired adventures that empower families to engage with tomorrow’s technologies today." - Sue's Tech Kitchen

Zuckerberg also hosts a weekly business talk radio show on SiriusXM. Additionally, she is a best-selling author and two-time Tony-winning producer, according to Zuckerberg Media.

Aside from her numerous pursuits, Zuckerberg spends time at the theater. In 2014, she starred in the Broadway production of "Rock of Ages." Today, she serves on the board of the American Theatre Wing, Zuckerberg Media's website explains.

Zuckerberg resides in New York City with her husband and three children.