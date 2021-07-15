Who is on Britney Spears' payroll?

Britney Spears, arguably one of the world's most successful pop stars in several generations, has amassed quite a fortune in her time.

Stars are known for having teams of people that they pay including managers, agents, publicists, trainers and much more, but Spears' case is much different because of her conservatorship.

The star's estate – including her money – is tied up in a legal guardianship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, meaning her access to it is limited, as well as who it goes to.

In her recent court testimonies, the star has implied that she doesn't have access to her money, despite working to earn it for decades.

WHO IS BRITNEY SPEARS' NEW LAWYER, MATHEW ROSENGART?

As the case becomes more intense and gains more notoriety, here's a look at who is on Spears' payroll.

A recent New Yorker article indicated that Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears is the only member of the "Toxic" singer's immediate family that is not on her payroll – which the country star later confirmed herself.

The same article claims that Spears' father Jamie, mother Lynne and brother, Bryan, "have all spent years on Spears’s payroll."

Since February 2008, Jamie, the conservator of the estate, has earned at least $5 million before taxes, Forbes reports, with a $16,000 per month payment. The outlet added that Spears has likely had to pay an exorbitant amount in legal fees for herself and her conservators – meaning she's paying for her father's lawyers and attorneys he's consulted in the past – costing hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars.

BRITNEY SPEARS FORMER ATTORNEY SAYS CHANGE IN CONSERVATORSHIP CASE IS IMMINENT: ‘WE’RE GOING TO SEE LAWSUITS'

The New York Times reports that Jamie also pocketed 1.5% of the gross ticket and merchandise sales from Spears’ "Piece of Me" Las Vegas residency from 2013–17 and a 2.95% commission off of her 2011 Femme Fatale tour. The two events combined would have earned Jamie at least about $2.6 million.

Additionally, the songstress reportedly rents out a pricey office space for her father that costs about $2,000 per month.

It's unclear how much Lynne and Bryan make from the conservatorship, but Lynne co-wrote several books with Spears over the years, so it stands to reason she may have some say in royalty fees and the like.

Attorney Andrew Wallet was named a co-conservator with Jamie in 2008 and resigned in 2019. Since he is no longer associated with the guardianship, he likely makes no money from it, but in the documentary "Framing Britney Spears," he said that he earned less than seven figures per year, according to Yahoo.

In 2018, he negotiated a pay raise to $426,000 per year.

Jodi Montgomery, Spears's "care manager" and conservator of person, likely makes some dough from those positions alone, though she was also named temporary conservator while Jamie stepped down in 2018 for medical reasons.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

For her services from Nov. 1, 2019 - Feb. 28, 2021. Montgomery reportedly charged Spears $221,090.50 and over $66,000 in legal fees.