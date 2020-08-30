Bella Thorne apologizes after being blamed for OnlyFans payment limits

Days after raking in a reported $2 million by creating an account on X-rated social media platform OnlyFans, actor Bella Thorne apologized after being blamed for OnlyFans' new transaction limits.

Continue Reading Below

Thorne said she will meet with the company and asked users to share their "ideas or concerns" so she can pass them on to OnlyFans.

BELLA THORNE SAYS SHE'S MADE $2M ON ONLYFANS IN LESS THAN A WEEK

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, [a]nd in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related," Thorne wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself," she said. "Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry."

Thorne said earlier in August that she is "not doing nudity" on OnlyFans, and some of her subscribers wanted refunds after paying $200 for photos of her, TMZ reported. Some OnlyFans users, who sell X-rated photos of themselves online, blamed Thorne after the company capped transaction limits at $50, compared to $200, and implemented a 30-day waiting period for payments, according to TMZ.

"Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely. ... We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user," OnlyFans said in a statement, according to TMZ.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

OnlyFans allows adult entertainers, as well as celebrities and influencers, to “share content that might be too X-rated for Instagram or Twitter.” Most notably, it hosts pages from Cardi B and some members of “Real Housewives.”

FOX Business' inquiry to OnlyFans was not immediately returned.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.