Who are Prince Andrew's daughters?

Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son, has two daughters with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson: Princess Beatrice, who is 31, and 30-year-old Princess Eugenie.

Continue Reading Below

PRINCESS BEATRICE

Beatrice tied the knot earlier this month to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after previously postponing their wedding, which had originally been planned for May, according to People.com.

Mozzi is an Italian entrepreneur and real estate developer and friend of the royal family who has a son from a previous relationship, the outlet reported. The pair announced their relationship in March 2019.

WHO IS THE RICHEST ROYAL IN THE WORLD?

Beatrice does not serve an active role in the royal family, according to Town & Country Magazine.

She reportedly rubs elbows with big-name public figures and celebrities, including Karlie Kloss, David Geffen and Ivanka Trump.

PRINCESS EUGENIE

Princess Eugenie is an activist and director of Hauser & Wirth, an international art gallery, according to her Instagram page. She co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective, which serves to combat modern-day slavery.

HOW QUEEN ELIZABETH CELEBRATED HER 'OFFICIAL' BIRTHDAY DURING CORONAVIRUS

She married Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, 2018, after roughly seven years together, according to the BBC. Interestingly enough, the Express UK describes the pair as “very, very distant blood relatives.”

The outlet describes him as working in the hospitality industry, including as a manager for George Clooney-owned tequila company Casamigos.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS