Ready-to-eat sushi recall at 10 major chains including Trader Joe's: FDA

That ready-to-eat sushi, salad and spring rolls you see at the likes of 7-Eleven, Walgreens and Trader Joes? Don’t eat them any time soon. They’re under recall.

The Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall by Fuji Food Products impacting 10 chains in 17 states.

The voluntary recall is in response to a notification by the FDA of “the potential for product contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.” To date, no illness associated with these products has been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages in pregnant women, and even healthy individuals can come down with a high fever, severe headaches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in the FDA announcement. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

The recalled products were sold and/or distributed in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Retailers that sold the products include 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe's, Giant Eagle, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

Fuji Food Products is based in Santa Fe Springs, California, and with more than 500 employees, the company is the largest provider and distributor of pre-packaged sushi in the country. Fuji Food is owned by Meruelo Group, which purchased it in 2009 and is headed by Alex Meruelo, who also owns the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and the Sahara Las Vegas Casino.

The FDA has a hotline at 1-888-667-1504 to answer any questions about the recall. Below is the list of affected products and their sell-by dates.

