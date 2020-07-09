Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

National Free Slurpee Day: Why is it canceled this year?

7-Eleven wants customers to take a raincheck since COVID-19 canceled National Free Slurpee Day

close
Coca-Cola North America President of Stills Shane Grant discusses the growth of the still drinks market and the sports drinks being added to the company’s Powerade brand.video

Real growth opportunity in sports drink industry: Coca-Cola North America president of stills

Coca-Cola North America President of Stills Shane Grant discusses the growth of the still drinks market and the sports drinks being added to the company’s Powerade brand.

Don't think of the day as July 11. Think of it as 7-11 instead, and it'll be obvious why the convenience store chain  7-Eleven designated it National Free Slurpee Day.

Continue Reading Below

Each year since 2002, the company has observed it it by having thousands of participating locations give away the brand’s signature frozen drink.

7-ELEVEN OFFERS READY-TO-BAKE FOOD FOR HOUSEBOUND CONSUMERS

The event has grown so popular that 7-Eleven handed out “close to 9 million Slurpee drinks” on July 11, 2019, according to the brand’s spokesperson.

7-ELEVEN OPENS DALLAS HOSPITAL POP-UP STORE TO SERVE CORONAVIRUS-AFFECTED WORKERS, PATIENTS

It won't be happening this year because of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chain is doing its best to ease fans' disappointment.

“As a special bonus to delight our customers in a safe and socially responsible way, we will be dropping a free Medium Slurpee coupon into every 7Rewards member account, redeemable from July 1 – July 31,” a 7-Eleven spokesperson told FOX Business.

Additionally, the company is donating 1 million meals through Feeding America to help people facing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS