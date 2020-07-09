National Free Slurpee Day: Why is it canceled this year?

Don't think of the day as July 11. Think of it as 7-11 instead, and it'll be obvious why the convenience store chain 7-Eleven designated it National Free Slurpee Day.

Each year since 2002, the company has observed it it by having thousands of participating locations give away the brand’s signature frozen drink.

The event has grown so popular that 7-Eleven handed out “close to 9 million Slurpee drinks” on July 11, 2019, according to the brand’s spokesperson.

It won't be happening this year because of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chain is doing its best to ease fans' disappointment.

“As a special bonus to delight our customers in a safe and socially responsible way, we will be dropping a free Medium Slurpee coupon into every 7Rewards member account, redeemable from July 1 – July 31,” a 7-Eleven spokesperson told FOX Business.

Additionally, the company is donating 1 million meals through Feeding America to help people facing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

