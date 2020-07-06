What to watch on Netflix this July
27 new releases will hit the streaming platform in July
Netflix, which quickly became a comfort for droves of homebound residents during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, has released its slate of shows and movies hitting the platform in July.
Since beginning its foray into original programming seven years ago, Netflix has built up a deep catalog that can feed viewer appetites. Each month, the platform releases a list of new series, movies or seasons of shows. In order to gain access to the platform's treasure trove of shows, however, users must pay a monthly fee between $9 and $16 depending on the subscription plan.
Due to the pandemic, however, the production of new shows was upended, forcing the company to dig into its content backlog, according to Thinknum. In April, Netflix released 31 shows, down from 44 in February, the outlet reported.
However, in June, Netflix dolled out 32 releases with 27 more coming throughout the month of July.
And in order to keep its users well-informed, the company lists the upcoming shows in a YouTube video on their channel and on its website.
Here are the releases hitting the platform this month:
- July 1: Unsolved Mysteries
- July 2: Warrior Nun
- July 3: Desperados
- July 3: The Baby-Sitters Club
- July 3: Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
- July 8: Stateless
- July 8: Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
- July 9: Japan Sinks: 2020
- July 10: The Old Guard
- July 14: The Business of Drugs
- July 16: Fatal Affair
- July 17: Cursed
- July 19: The Last Dance
- July 20: Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
- July 21: Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
- July 21: Street Food: Latin America
- July 22: Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- July 22: Love on the Spectrum
- July 24: The Kissing Booth 2
- July 24: Animal Crackers
- July 24: In the Dark: Season 2
- July 26: Shameless(U.S.): Season 10
- July 28: Last Chance U: Laney
- July 29: The Hater
- July 30: Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy
- July 31: The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
- July 31: Get Even