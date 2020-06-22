Netflix: What series, movies were added in June?

Netflix, one of the leading streaming entertainment services with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, regularly releases a trove of new series and movies

Continue Reading Below

Since beginning its foray into original programming seven years ago, Netflix has built up a deep catalog that can be accessed for a fee of $12.99 per month.

Its collection quickly became even more pertinent once stay-at-home orders began to spread across the U.S. and around the world earlier this year. With so much downtown, many have turned to the platform which picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year.

And even though the pandemic response has shut down production on many new shows, the company has still been able to release a variety of new series and movies.

Luckily, the company keeps its users well-informed about what shows and movies will be hitting the platform each month. The company lists the upcoming shows in a YouTube video on their channel.

DOES AMAZON PRIME VIDEO OR NETFLIX HAVE MORE MOVIES?

In case you missed it, here is what hit the platform this month:

New to Netflix in June

June 1: The Help

June 1: The Disaster Artist

June 2: Fuller House: The Farwell Season

June 3: Spelling The Dream

June 3: Lady Bird

June 4: Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

June 5: The Last Days of American Crime

June 5: Queer Eye: Season 5

June 5: 13 Reasons Why: Season 4

June 6: Queen of the South: Season 4

June 10: Lenox Hill

June 11: Pose: Season 2

June 12: F is for Family: Season 4

June 12: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

June 12: Pokemon Journeys: The Series

June 12: Da 5 Bloods

June 12: Jo Koy: In His Elements

June 13: Alex and Katie: Part 4

June 13: How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

June 14: Marcella: Season 3

June 17: Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18: The Order: Season 2

June 18: A Whisker Away

June 19: Wasp Network

June 19: Father Soldier Son

June 19: Babies: Part 2

June 19: The Politician: Season 2

June 19: Feel the Beat

June 23: Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24: Athlete A

June 24: Nobody Knows I'm Here

June 26: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.