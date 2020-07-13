What is Yogibo?

Yogibo is a retail chain widely known for its oversized and multipurpose bean bag chairs.

The idea developed in the early first decade fo the 21st century when Yogibo CEO Eyal Levy and his wife were trying to find a way to make pregnancy comfortable.

"My wife and I were in the search for the right solution and nothing seemed to be the right fit. Instead of settling for second best, Yogibo was born!," Levy has said. "We soon realized that many people were interested and excited to 'discover the feel’ that Yogibo had."

By 2009. the company was operating in Nashua, New Hampshire, with the goal of reinventing the traditional bean bag. The following year, the company opened its first concept store in Natick, Massachusetts. Since then, they have spanned to over 120 retail showrooms.

The company also boasts a strong online presence across the world including within the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, according to the company's website.

The company's products, billed as contemporary designs with vibrant colors, are made to be versatile. For instance, many of the products can be used as a chair, recliner, sofa or bed.

The company touts that its products offer health benefits and relaxation at "an accessible price."

The various sized bean bags, however, vary in price depending on the size. Consumers can opt for an $89 Yogibo Ball Chairm or a $425 Yogibo Double, which can be used both as a bed or couch when folded.

Aside from that, the company also sells accessories including blankets, weighted blankets, pillows, rugs, a hands-free device holder, scarfs, slippers and stuffed animals. Additionally, the company also created a line of dog beds.

The company uses event marketing by attending fairs, festivals and conventions to get consumers to try their product first hand.

"Events are a great revenue stream, and the best marketing tool we have," Yogibo's website reads.

However, the company quickly discovered that their products were more than just reinvented bean bags made for various needs. According to Levy, the products also help people with sensory processing disorders, chronic pains and anxiety.

For a decade, Yogibo has supported the sensory community through building sensory rooms, increasing awareness and promoting accessibility for people on the spectrum, according to Yogibo's website. The company's stores reportedly became the first stores in the world to be sensory certified due to their partnership with the non-profit KultureCity.

