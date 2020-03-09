What is the Dixie Chicks' net worth?

The Dixie Chicks are a country music tour de force. Hailing from Dallas, the trio is recognized as being among the best musicians in country music.

After a 14-year hiatus, the band has released a new single, with a full album to follow.

Since forming in 1989, the founding members, sisters Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Erwin Robison and lead singer Natalie Mains, have received 19 Grammy nominations, winning 12.

With multimillion-dollar-selling albums, world tours and a dash of political controversy, how much have one of the most successful country groups of all time cashed in?

In 1998 the Dixie Chicks sold more CDs than all other country music groups combined with their album Wide Open Spaces, which was a number one hit in the United States and Canada, as well as topping UK charts. From the success of the album, the band had estimated earnings of $12.5 million

Since then, the band has released three more studio albums, earning an estimated $35.3 million in total sales.

Tours

To promote and support their albums and singles, the Dixie Chicks have been on headline tours since 2000.

Fly Tour

Announced in mid-April 2000, this was the Dixie Chicks' first headlining tour, and not as a supporting act. The tour performed in more than 80 cities across America, supporting their associated "Fly" album. The tour was a great success, with the average number of attendees ranging between 12,000 to 13,000. In the end, the Fly Tour earned over $47.3 million, making it the biggest country music tour of 2000.

Top of the World Tour

The Dixie Chicks' 2003 tour, promoting their "Home" album, saw the trip play across the United States, Europe and Australia. The tour was another success. It earned $60.5 million, which made it the highest-grossing country music tour up to that time.

Long Time Gone Tour

Hitting the road in late 2013, the Dixie Chicks' fourth headlining tour after a 10-year hiatus took them across Canada and Europe. They skipped the United States. The smaller scale of the tour sold around 14,449 tickets and brought in $1.1 million

DCX MMXVI/MMXVII World Tour

Commencing in Antwerp, Belgium in 2016, the tour was the Dixie Chicks' first U.S. tour in 10 years, and they performed in New Zealand for the first time. The tour brought in gross revenue of $56.2 million.

The band

Emily Erwin Strayer

Backing vocals, banjo and guitar player has been a member of the Dixie Chicks since, 1990, It's reported that she has a net worth of $50 million.

Martie Erwin Maguire

Backing vocals, fiddle and mandolin player with the band since 1990, Maguire is said to have a net worth of $50 million.

Natalie Maines

Maines joined the Dixie Chicks in 1995 and she is the lead vocalist, guitar and omnichord player. She was in the depths of a divorce battle throughout 2019, so Maines finances were revealed in court documents. The files showed she owned $4,476,258 in real and personal property, $121,205 in stocks and bonds, and had $1,943,452 in cash and checking accounts. Making a grand total of $6,540,915.

Her net worth is reported to be around $50 million.

In total, the current members of the Dixie Chicks have a group net worth of around $150 million.

